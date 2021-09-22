Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week - Grease Fires in the Kitchen

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright Fire Chief, Chuck Gibbs provides helpful Do's and Don'ts when reacting to a grease fire in the kitchen.
    Remember to always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover, as the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time.
    And NEVER throw water on a grease fire.
    If the fire does not go out or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home. Call the fire department from outside.
    The week of Oct. 3 – 9, 2021 is Fire Prevention Week and Fort Wainwright urges everyone to invest in the power of prevention and working together to make our community a safer, stronger and more caring place to live and thrive.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 13:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 815687
    VIRIN: 210927-A-XA877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108597861
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week - Grease Fires in the Kitchen, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DES
    Fort Wainwright Fire Department
    Fire Prevention Week 2021

