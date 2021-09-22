Fire Prevention Week - Grease Fires in the Kitchen

Fort Wainwright Fire Chief, Chuck Gibbs provides helpful Do's and Don'ts when reacting to a grease fire in the kitchen.
Remember to always cook with a lid beside your pan. If you have a fire, slide the lid over the pan and turn off the burner. Do not remove the cover, as the fire could start again. Let the pan cool for a long time.
And NEVER throw water on a grease fire.
If the fire does not go out or you don’t feel comfortable sliding a lid over the pan, get everyone out of your home. Call the fire department from outside.
The week of Oct. 3 – 9, 2021 is Fire Prevention Week and Fort Wainwright urges everyone to invest in the power of prevention and working together to make our community a safer, stronger and more caring place to live and thrive.
