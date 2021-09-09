Weasel Identity | New Thunderbirds

Three of our very own Tigers will be Thunderbirds for the next season!
Maj. Ian "Bear" Lee, Thunderbird 2, Capt. Jacob “Primo” Impellizzeri, Thunderbird 8 and Capt. Travis “Angry” Grindstaff, Thunderbird 9, will all be returning for the Shaw Air and Space Expo in 2022!
