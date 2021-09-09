Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel Identity | New Thunderbirds

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Three of our very own Tigers will be Thunderbirds for the next season!

    Maj. Ian "Bear" Lee, Thunderbird 2, Capt. Jacob "Primo" Impellizzeri, Thunderbird 8 and Capt. Travis "Angry" Grindstaff, Thunderbird 9, will all be returning for the Shaw Air and Space Expo in 2022!

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021
    Length: 00:01:38
    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    Tigers

