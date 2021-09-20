Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    News You Can Use - COPERNICUS AWARD

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    It's time to start submitting Sailors for their contributions to Naval Information Warfare! Learn more about the Navy's Copernicus Award in this News You Can Use.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 15:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News You Can Use - COPERNICUS AWARD, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IT
    NC
    Copernicus Award
    Conversion
    information warfare
    Navy Career Counselor
    MyNavy HR

