For officers interested in being a part of the new Maritime Space Officer community, tune in to this News You Can Use!
For more info, go to:
https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Community-Management/Officer/Active-OCM/Restricted-Line/Maritime-Space-Officer/fbclid/IwAR37GgoMUnyDboZK1zDXxulTG0O8ROHRqhx7xRAUAUWscVSAQ5IW2X5WHGA/
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 15:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|815560
|VIRIN:
|210922-N-TH560-306
|Filename:
|DOD_108596376
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, News You Can Use - Maritime Space Officer, by PO2 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
