This video showcases the Air Force Test Center's mission of conducting research, developmental test, and evaluation of air, ground, space, and cyber systems for America’s Air and Space Forces, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 28th, 2021. This video is part of a series exploring the missions of Air Force Materiel Command centers. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|815554
|VIRIN:
|210928-F-F3456-1001
|PIN:
|214009
|Filename:
|DOD_108596220
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, AFMC Centers Series: AFTC, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
