    AFMC Centers Series: AFTC

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2021

    Video by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This video showcases the Air Force Test Center's mission of conducting research, developmental test, and evaluation of air, ground, space, and cyber systems for America’s Air and Space Forces, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 28th, 2021. This video is part of a series exploring the missions of Air Force Materiel Command centers. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    This work, AFMC Centers Series: AFTC, by Matthew Clouse, Christopher Decker, Ryan Law and Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mission
    AFMC
    AFTC
    AFMCweneed

