AFMC Centers Series: AFTC

This video showcases the Air Force Test Center's mission of conducting research, developmental test, and evaluation of air, ground, space, and cyber systems for America’s Air and Space Forces, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sep. 28th, 2021. This video is part of a series exploring the missions of Air Force Materiel Command centers. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)