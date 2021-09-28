Short Story, LTC (R) William T. McNamara, son of DLA's First Director (LTG Andy McNamara), DLA 60th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Who knew belt buckles could cause such a stir? LTC (R) William T. McNamara, son of DLA's First Director (LTG Andy McNamara, a WWII vet) talks about how a simple idea about shiny belt buckles brought his father, DLA's first Director, many challenges. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3B