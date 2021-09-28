Who knew belt buckles could cause such a stir? LTC (R) William T. McNamara, son of DLA's First Director (LTG Andy McNamara, a WWII vet) talks about how a simple idea about shiny belt buckles brought his father, DLA's first Director, many challenges. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3B
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 10:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|815493
|VIRIN:
|210928-D-LU733-007
|Filename:
|DOD_108595666
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Short Story, LTC (R) William T. McNamara, son of DLA's First Director (LTG Andy McNamara), DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT