Short Story, David Kless, DLA Logistics Operations, DLA 60th Anniversary

How do you get personal protective equipment to a Nation when there's a global pandemic? David Kless talks about how DLA stepped up in 2020 to support the country in the early days of the pandemic. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/