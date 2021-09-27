Blue Roof Right of Entry PSA

Maj. ChaTom Warren, OIC - South, US Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, reminds Hurricane Ida victims about Operation Blue Roof deadline of Sept. 30, 2021. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2021 10:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|815478
|VIRIN:
|210927-A-AB280-194
|Filename:
|DOD_108595419
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
