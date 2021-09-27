Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Roof Right of Entry PSA

    LA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Video by Brooks Hubbard IV 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Maj. ChaTom Warren, OIC - South, US Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, reminds Hurricane Ida victims about Operation Blue Roof deadline of Sept. 30, 2021. To learn more, or to apply, visit Blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 10:06
    Category: PSA
    Location: LA, US

    This work, Blue Roof Right of Entry PSA, by Brooks Hubbard IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Ida
    Blue Roof

