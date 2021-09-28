GEMA BHAKTI 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Joint Exercise GEMA BHAKTI 21 (GB21) is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise between U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI, Indonesian Armed Forces) concluded today in Jakarta, Indonesia. The eight-day exercise was designed to improved joint, operational-level staff planning and processes during crisis response. It also promoted positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increased cultural awareness, and enhanced command and control proficiency. (US Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)