    GEMA BHAKTI 2021

    JAKARTA, INDONESIA

    09.28.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Joint Exercise GEMA BHAKTI 21 (GB21) is a Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (CJCS) staff exercise between U.S. Indo Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI, Indonesian Armed Forces) concluded today in Jakarta, Indonesia. The eight-day exercise was designed to improved joint, operational-level staff planning and processes during crisis response. It also promoted positive military relations, assuring security and stability in the region, increased cultural awareness, and enhanced command and control proficiency. (US Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Andrew Lee Jackson)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 23:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 815444
    VIRIN: 210928-Z-IX631-1001
    Filename: DOD_108595184
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: JAKARTA, ID 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    GEMA BHAKTI 21

    Hawaii National Guard
    Staffex
    Tentara Nasional Indonesia
    Gema Bhakti
    USINDOPACOM

