Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers participate in Market Garden 77th Anniversary Jump in the Netherlands

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NETHERLANDS

    09.18.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Hornby 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from partner nations participate in mass jump event at Ginkelse Heide drop zone, Netherlands on 18 September, 2021.

    This jump follows Exercise Falcon Leap as part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden's 77th anniversary and is currently NATO's largest technical airborne exercise with 12 different Allied and partner Nations participating. 82nd ABN DIV conducts airborne training with partner nations in the Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021.

    U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 815372
    VIRIN: 210918-A-KJ112-002
    Filename: DOD_108594365
    Length: 00:04:28
    Location: NL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers participate in Market Garden 77th Anniversary Jump in the Netherlands, by SFC Jonathan Hornby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Market Garden
    WWII
    World War II
    Airborne Interoperability
    Market Garden 77

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT