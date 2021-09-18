U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers participate in Market Garden 77th Anniversary Jump in the Netherlands

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/815372" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from partner nations participate in mass jump event at Ginkelse Heide drop zone, Netherlands on 18 September, 2021.



This jump follows Exercise Falcon Leap as part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden's 77th anniversary and is currently NATO's largest technical airborne exercise with 12 different Allied and partner Nations participating. 82nd ABN DIV conducts airborne training with partner nations in the Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021.



U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby