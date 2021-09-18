U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers participate in Market Garden 77th Anniversary Jump in the Netherlands

U.S. Army Paratroopers and Paratroopers from partner nations participate in mass jump event at Ginkelse Heide drop zone, Netherlands on 18 September, 2021.
This jump follows Exercise Falcon Leap as part of the remembrance ceremonies for Operation Market Garden's 77th anniversary and is currently NATO's largest technical airborne exercise with 12 different Allied and partner Nations participating. 82nd ABN DIV conducts airborne training with partner nations in the Netherlands during Falcon Leap 2021.
U.S. Army product by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan D.D. Hornby
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|815372
|VIRIN:
|210918-A-KJ112-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108594365
|Length:
|00:04:28
|Location:
|NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
