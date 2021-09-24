Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Funeral Honors for USMC Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover

    09.24.2021

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon, marines from the “The President’s Own” Marine Band, and marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I) conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, Sept. 24, 2021.

    Hoover died on Aug. 26, 2021, as a result of an enemy attack while supporting non-combatant evacuation operations in Kabul, Afghanistan. Twelve other service members from the U.S. Marines Corps, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Army died in the same attack supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. Hoover was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California.

    Kelly Henson, Hoover’s mother, received the U.S. flag from Hoover’s service. It was presented by U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Seth Meade, Hoover's best friend.

    (U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.24.2021 17:01
