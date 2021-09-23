Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lessons and Checklist

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2021

    Video by Jessie Perkins 

    Air Force Safety Center Public Affairs

    Dr. Love urges everyone to utilize instructions, checklists, and heed safety warnings in the workplace.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:26
    Category: PSA
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Lessons and Checklist, by Jessie Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Risk Management
    AFSEC
    Occupational Safety
    Dr. Love

