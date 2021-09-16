Behind every sortie is a team working together to make it happen. Feel immersed in our mission by watching and listening to the sounds of Shaw through our 'Behind the Scenes' collection.
Our 79th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen work around the clock to ensure our jets are mission ready. Here is a look at some of the things the Tigers accomplish on a normal day.
This work, Wild Weasel Readiness | Behind the Scenes, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
