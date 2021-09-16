Wild Weasel Readiness | Behind the Scenes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Behind every sortie is a team working together to make it happen. Feel immersed in our mission by watching and listening to the sounds of Shaw through our 'Behind the Scenes' collection.



Our 79th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen work around the clock to ensure our jets are mission ready. Here is a look at some of the things the Tigers accomplish on a normal day.