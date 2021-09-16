Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel Readiness | Behind the Scenes

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Behind every sortie is a team working together to make it happen. Feel immersed in our mission by watching and listening to the sounds of Shaw through our 'Behind the Scenes' collection.

    Our 79th Fighter Generation Squadron Airmen work around the clock to ensure our jets are mission ready. Here is a look at some of the things the Tigers accomplish on a normal day.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:11
    tigers
    Behindthescenes
    79thfgs

