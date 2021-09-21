U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines conduct force-on-force training during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 21, 2021. On training day seven of the exercise, servicemembers conducted force-on-force training to refine their ability to shoot, move and communicate while under pressure. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814986
|VIRIN:
|210923-M-AR474-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108589282
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NORTHWEST ANNEX, CHESAPEAK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
