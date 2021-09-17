Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines

    CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Video by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines refine indoor room-clearing techniques during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. On training day three of the exercise, servicemembers reviewed close-quarters battle techniques on engaging the enemy at a vertical angle and conducted room-clearing. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814984
    VIRIN: 210917-M-MA011-1059
    Filename: DOD_108589253
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VA, US 

    This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines, by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    British Royal Marines
    force-on-force
    RTT
    MCSFR
    43 Commando Fleet Protection Group
    Exercise Tartan Eagle

