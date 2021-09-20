Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, U.S. Marines and British Royal Marines

U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines fire special effects small arms marking systems while conducting close-quarters battle during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. On training day six of the exercise, servicemembers conducted close-quarters battle techniques with a special effects small arms marking system. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814983
|VIRIN:
|210920-M-MA011-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_108589243
|Length:
|00:01:13
|Location:
|CHESAPEAKE, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
