    Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NORTHWEST ANNEX, CHESAPEAK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines conduct close-quarters battle techniques during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2021. On training day five of the exercise, servicemembers refined room-clearing procedures. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 12:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 814980
    VIRIN: 210923-M-AR474-1004
    Filename: DOD_108589201
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NORTHWEST ANNEX, CHESAPEAK, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Royal Marines
    Bilateral
    Exercise
    Tartan Eagle
    Recapture Tactics Team

