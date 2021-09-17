U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines refine indoor room-clearing techniques during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 17, 2021. On training day three of the exercise, servicemembers reviewed close-quarters battle techniques on engaging the enemy at a vertical angle and conducted room-clearing procedures. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2021 12:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|814979
|VIRIN:
|210923-M-AR474-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108589193
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NORTHWEST ANNEX, CHESAPEAK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One, by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
