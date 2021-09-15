Exercise Tartan Eagle Phase One

U.S. Marines with Recapture Tactics Team, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment, and British Royal Marines with 43 Commando Fleet Protection Group Royal Marines arrive at Iams Range to review close-quarters battle techniques during exercise Tartan Eagle at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, Sept. 15, 2021. On training day one of the exercise, servicemembers conducted movement to contact drills with live-fire ammunition. Exercise Tartan Eagle is a bilateral biyearly training exercise for the U.S. military and British Royal Marines to train close-quarters battle strategy and tactics. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
