USSF Service Dress prototype

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814869" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief of Space Force Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveils the U.S. Space Forces Service Dress prototype during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 21, 2021. The prototype is the first of the services to be designed female first. It features a deep-blue jacket, taken from the Space Force Seal and represents the vastness of outer space. Similarly, the buttons features the globe, delta, orbit and stars, which are part of the seal and flag. The prototype also includes six buttons and a hexagonal name tag, which represent the SF’s establishment as the sixth military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson)