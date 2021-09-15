Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USSF Service Dress prototype

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Areca Wilson 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Chief of Space Force Operations Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond unveils the U.S. Space Forces Service Dress prototype during the Air Force Association’s Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Md., Sept. 21, 2021. The prototype is the first of the services to be designed female first. It features a deep-blue jacket, taken from the Space Force Seal and represents the vastness of outer space. Similarly, the buttons features the globe, delta, orbit and stars, which are part of the seal and flag. The prototype also includes six buttons and a hexagonal name tag, which represent the SF’s establishment as the sixth military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Areca T. Wilson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 16:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 814869
    VIRIN: 210915-F-IT851-731
    Filename: DOD_108585317
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    areca t. wilson
    Space Force
    spaceforcefet
    USSF Service Dress Prototype

