    Short Story, Suzanne Fairley, DLA Information Operations, DLA 60th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Suzanne Fairley talks about the challenges of getting IT capability to the DLA team in Bosnia in the 1990s. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 13:56
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 814845
    VIRIN: 210922-D-LU733-065
    Filename: DOD_108584968
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Short Story, Suzanne Fairley, DLA Information Operations, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

