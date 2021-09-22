Short Story, Suzanne Fairley, DLA Information Operations, DLA 60th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/814845" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Suzanne Fairley talks about the challenges of getting IT capability to the DLA team in Bosnia in the 1990s. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/