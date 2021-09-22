Suzanne Fairley talks about the challenges of getting IT capability to the DLA team in Bosnia in the 1990s. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 13:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814845
|VIRIN:
|210922-D-LU733-065
|Filename:
|DOD_108584968
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Short Story, Suzanne Fairley, DLA Information Operations, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS
