Northern Strike 2021 is a military readiness exercise hosted annually at Michigan National Guard facilities, including the Alpena CRTC, Camp Grafton RTC in ND and the 119th Wing ND Air National Guard.
The 119th Wing hosted Navy F-18 and JTAC crews and provided an opportunity to exercise MQ-9 Agile Combat Employment concepts.
Northern Strike is the one of the United States Department of Defense's largest annual joint, reserve component readiness exercise. The exercise is sponsored by the National Guard Bureau.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2021 09:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814789
|VIRIN:
|210916-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108584373
|Length:
|00:05:29
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Northern Strike Exercise 2021, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT