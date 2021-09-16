Northern Strike Exercise 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Northern Strike 2021 is a military readiness exercise hosted annually at Michigan National Guard facilities, including the Alpena CRTC, Camp Grafton RTC in ND and the 119th Wing ND Air National Guard.

The 119th Wing hosted Navy F-18 and JTAC crews and provided an opportunity to exercise MQ-9 Agile Combat Employment concepts.

Northern Strike is the one of the United States Department of Defense's largest annual joint, reserve component readiness exercise. The exercise is sponsored by the National Guard Bureau.