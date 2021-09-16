Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike Exercise 2021

    ND, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Northern Strike 2021 is a military readiness exercise hosted annually at Michigan National Guard facilities, including the Alpena CRTC, Camp Grafton RTC in ND and the 119th Wing ND Air National Guard.
    The 119th Wing hosted Navy F-18 and JTAC crews and provided an opportunity to exercise MQ-9 Agile Combat Employment concepts.
    Northern Strike is the one of the United States Department of Defense's largest annual joint, reserve component readiness exercise. The exercise is sponsored by the National Guard Bureau.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 09:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814789
    VIRIN: 210916-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_108584373
    Length: 00:05:29
    Location: ND, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, Northern Strike Exercise 2021, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    119th Wing
    North Dakota
    Happy Hooligans
    Agile Combat Employment
    Northern Strike 2021

