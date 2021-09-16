A1C Juan Carlos Elias Rascon

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Juan Carlos Elias Rascon jumped into action to save a child from some crushing waves at Pismo Beach, Calif, July 2021.



Elias Rascon grew up in Ensenada Baja California, Mexico, but it wasn't until he was stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base that he dove into surfing as a hobby, which would later help him save a life.



His skills as a first responder allowed A1C Elias Rascon to save a young girl who was being pulled under the water by strong riptides.