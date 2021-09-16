A1C Juan Carlos Elias Rascon

Airman 1st Class Juan Carlos Elias Rascon jumped into action to save a child from some crushing waves at Pismo Beach, Calif, July 2021.
Elias Rascon grew up in Ensenada Baja California, Mexico, but it wasn't until he was stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base that he dove into surfing as a hobby, which would later help him save a life.
His skills as a first responder allowed A1C Elias Rascon to save a young girl who was being pulled under the water by strong riptides.
