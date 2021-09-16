Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A1C Juan Carlos Elias Rascon

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Airman 1st Class Juan Carlos Elias Rascon jumped into action to save a child from some crushing waves at Pismo Beach, Calif, July 2021.

    Elias Rascon grew up in Ensenada Baja California, Mexico, but it wasn't until he was stationed at Vandenberg Space Force Base that he dove into surfing as a hobby, which would later help him save a life.

    His skills as a first responder allowed A1C Elias Rascon to save a young girl who was being pulled under the water by strong riptides.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.21.2021 14:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 814709
    VIRIN: 210916-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108583106
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, A1C Juan Carlos Elias Rascon, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #HispanicHeritageMonth #MexicanIndependenceDay #hero #Airman #Airforce #AimHigh

