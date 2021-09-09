Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weasel Habitat | Behind the Scenes

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Behind every action is a team working together to make it happen. Feel immersed in our mission by watching and listening to the sounds of Shaw through our 'Behind the Scenes' collection.

    Up first is a look at our pilots and maintainers. From equipment checks to stepping, here is a behind the scenes look at launching a successful sortie.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814531
    VIRIN: 210909-F-TK030-967
    Filename: DOD_108580727
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: SC, US

    This work, Weasel Habitat | Behind the Scenes, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    Fighters
    55th Fighter Squadron

