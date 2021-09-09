Weasel Habitat | Behind the Scenes

Behind every action is a team working together to make it happen. Feel immersed in our mission by watching and listening to the sounds of Shaw through our 'Behind the Scenes' collection.
Up first is a look at our pilots and maintainers. From equipment checks to stepping, here is a behind the scenes look at launching a successful sortie.
|09.09.2021
|09.20.2021 14:08
|Package
|814531
|210909-F-TK030-967
|DOD_108580727
|00:01:26
|SC, US
|1
|1
