Happy 74th Birthday to the United States Air Force!
On Sept. 18, 1947 the Air Force officially became a separate service from the Army. We are thankful for everyone who has come before us and those who are currently serving in the world’s greatest Air Force!
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814527
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-TK030-063
|Filename:
|DOD_108580696
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Weasel Identity | Air Force Birthday, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
