    Weasel Identity | Air Force Birthday

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Dallin Wrye 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Happy 74th Birthday to the United States Air Force!

    On Sept. 18, 1947 the Air Force officially became a separate service from the Army. We are thankful for everyone who has come before us and those who are currently serving in the world’s greatest Air Force!

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 10:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814527
    VIRIN: 210916-F-TK030-063
    Filename: DOD_108580696
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SC, US

    This work, Weasel Identity | Air Force Birthday, by SrA Dallin Wrye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

