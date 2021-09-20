Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2021 - National Suicide Prevention Month

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Video by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In this episode of the COMMS, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer CAPT Jorge Cuadros introduces the command's suicide prevention coordinator, LT Matthew Breuer, who talks about all the resources available if you or someone you know needs help. Never underestimate the power of just being there for someone in their time of need.

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 14:11
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2021 - National Suicide Prevention Month, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    NAVFAC Southeast
    COMMS
    National Suicide Prevention Month
    September 2021

