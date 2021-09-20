NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2021 - National Suicide Prevention Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In this episode of the COMMS, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer CAPT Jorge Cuadros introduces the command's suicide prevention coordinator, LT Matthew Breuer, who talks about all the resources available if you or someone you know needs help. Never underestimate the power of just being there for someone in their time of need.