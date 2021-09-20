September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In this episode of the COMMS, NAVFAC Southeast Commanding Officer CAPT Jorge Cuadros introduces the command's suicide prevention coordinator, LT Matthew Breuer, who talks about all the resources available if you or someone you know needs help. Never underestimate the power of just being there for someone in their time of need.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 14:11
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|814524
|VIRIN:
|210920-N-TZ363-968
|Filename:
|DOD_108580624
|Length:
|00:05:04
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southeast - COMMS - September 2021 - National Suicide Prevention Month, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT