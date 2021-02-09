Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Langley Airman's Attic

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandra Singer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The Langley Air Force Base Airman's Attic is open to serve junior-enlisted service members and their families. There is no charge for any items. They carry a variety of household items and uniform items.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 13:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 814522
    VIRIN: 210902-F-GA198-958
    Filename: DOD_108580610
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Langley Airman's Attic, by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    Airman's Attic
    Community Commons
    second hand

