The Langley Air Force Base Airman's Attic is open to serve junior-enlisted service members and their families. There is no charge for any items. They carry a variety of household items and uniform items.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 13:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|814522
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-GA198-958
|Filename:
|DOD_108580610
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Langley Airman's Attic, by SrA Alexandra Singer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
