    Southern Expansion Groundbreaking at ANC

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2021

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery

    On September 14, 2021, Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery hosted the Defense Access Road and Southern Expansion Ground Breaking Ceremony. Speakers included Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery; Ms. Monique R. Evans, P.E., SES, Director, Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division; Ms. Karen J. Baker SES, Regional Programs Director, North Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Maj Gen. Joel D. Jackson, Commander of the Air Force District of Washington.

    This groundbreaking marks the start of two combined projects that will support the expansion of Arlington National Cemetery by realigning the roads near the site of the Old Navy Annex; adding roughly 50 acres to the cemetery; adding 80,000 new burial spaces; relocating the ANC Service Complex; and integrating pedestrian access to the United States Air Force Memorial.

    (U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 16:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813758
    VIRIN: 210914-A-YX869-621
    Filename: DOD_108569124
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Southern Expansion Groundbreaking at ANC, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

