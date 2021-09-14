Southern Expansion Groundbreaking at ANC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On September 14, 2021, Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery hosted the Defense Access Road and Southern Expansion Ground Breaking Ceremony. Speakers included Ms. Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery; Ms. Monique R. Evans, P.E., SES, Director, Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division; Ms. Karen J. Baker SES, Regional Programs Director, North Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and Maj Gen. Joel D. Jackson, Commander of the Air Force District of Washington.



This groundbreaking marks the start of two combined projects that will support the expansion of Arlington National Cemetery by realigning the roads near the site of the Old Navy Annex; adding roughly 50 acres to the cemetery; adding 80,000 new burial spaces; relocating the ANC Service Complex; and integrating pedestrian access to the United States Air Force Memorial.



