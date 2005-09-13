Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Devastation in Mississippi

    09.13.2005

    The force of Hurricane Katrina was felt in Waveland and Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Scenes include destroyed cars along the road, destroyed houses, Ohio National Guard Soldiers loading bottled water into a truck, American flags waving in front of destroyed homes, and people's personal items strewn out on the ground. Video from Joint Task Force Buckeye. hkat

    Date Taken: 09.13.2005
    Ohio National Guard
    Hurricane Katrina
    Waveland
