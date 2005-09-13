The force of Hurricane Katrina was felt in Waveland and Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. Scenes include destroyed cars along the road, destroyed houses, Ohio National Guard Soldiers loading bottled water into a truck, American flags waving in front of destroyed homes, and people's personal items strewn out on the ground. Video from Joint Task Force Buckeye. hkat
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2005
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2021 11:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813700
|Filename:
|DOD_108568226
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|MS, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Devastation in Mississippi, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
