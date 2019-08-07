Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Swim Call to Remember

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2019

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Vien (Bob) Nguyen took one of the most famous swim call photos ever of his crew from the USS Olympia (SSN 717)
    This is the story behind the photo!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2019
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 16:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813596
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1015
    Filename: DOD_108566714
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Swim Call to Remember, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT