A Swim Call to Remember

Senior Chief Fire Control Technician Vien (Bob) Nguyen took one of the most famous swim call photos ever of his crew from the USS Olympia (SSN 717)
This is the story behind the photo!
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 16:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813596
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1015
|Filename:
|DOD_108566714
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
