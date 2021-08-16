Video highlights of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District's ribbon cutting ceremony, Aug. 16, 2021, to commemorate the re-opening of the fish ladder viewing room at Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle, Washington.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813581
|VIRIN:
|210816-A-VA654-957
|Filename:
|DOD_108566647
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE Seattle District Praises Community Partners as Ballard Locks Fish Ladder Viewing Room Re-opens, by Nicole Celestine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
