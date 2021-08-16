Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Seattle District Praises Community Partners as Ballard Locks Fish Ladder Viewing Room Re-opens

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Video by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Video highlights of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Seattle District's ribbon cutting ceremony, Aug. 16, 2021, to commemorate the re-opening of the fish ladder viewing room at Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle, Washington.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813581
    VIRIN: 210816-A-VA654-957
    Filename: DOD_108566647
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    Seattle
    USACE
    Environment
    Army
    Community Partners
    Ballard Locks

