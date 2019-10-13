No Higher Honor - Navy Birthday Message

Happy Birthday Navy! Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Gilday and the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Berger deliver a message to the Fleet here of the continued importance of the Navy-Marine Corps team in ensuring peace and prosperity throughout the globe.
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2019
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 16:24
