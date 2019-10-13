Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Higher Honor - Navy Birthday Message

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2019

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Happy Birthday Navy! Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Gilday and the Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Berger deliver a message to the Fleet here of the continued importance of the Navy-Marine Corps team in ensuring peace and prosperity throughout the globe.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2019
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 16:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813576
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1004
    Filename: DOD_108566596
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Higher Honor - Navy Birthday Message, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #NoHigherHonor

