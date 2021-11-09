Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO ACT 9/11 remembrance flag lowering

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Corbin Shea 

    NATO Allied Command Transformation

    B-roll of ACT flags at half mast in remembrance of the events of September 11th. Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s warfare development command located in North America, dedicated to preserving the peace, security, and territorial integrity of Alliance member states by leading the warfare development of military structures, forces, capabilities and doctrines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 12:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813542
    VIRIN: 210911-N-SB587-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108566165
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO ACT 9/11 remembrance flag lowering, by PO2 Corbin Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9-11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT