NATO ACT 9/11 remembrance flag lowering

B-roll of ACT flags at half mast in remembrance of the events of September 11th. Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s warfare development command located in North America, dedicated to preserving the peace, security, and territorial integrity of Alliance member states by leading the warfare development of military structures, forces, capabilities and doctrines.