Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz, answers the question, "Is this part of a regular cycle?"
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 11:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813532
|VIRIN:
|210913-A-VD018-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108566066
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Sept. 2021, Question 4, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers video explains monthly water level bulletin
LEAVE A COMMENT