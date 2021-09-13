Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers video explains monthly water level bulletin

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Story by Emily Schaefer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DETROIT- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases its second ‘On the Level,’ Great Lakes water level and forecast video today.

    Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz talks through interpreting the Detroit District’s most popular product, the Great Lakes water levels monthly bulletin. Property owners, boaters, industries and many others use the bulletin as a source for water level information.

    “Each lake’s water level is portrayed in a hydrograph, or a plot of water surface elevation over time,” according to Kompoltowicz. “The District is happy to offer this edition of ‘On the Level’ to help anyone better understand the information the Corps of Engineers regularly provides.”

    The Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office forecasts and monitors water levels of the Great Lakes and the conditions that lead to water level fluctuations. The District’s Great Lakes coastal program encompasses the entire U.S. shores of lakes Superior and Huron, the shore of Lake Michigan except for the Illinois shoreline, and the western portion of Lake Erie.

    The monthly bulletin illustrates recorded, projected and average water level data with solid and dashed lines of different colors for Lakes Superior, Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario.

    The most recent six-month forecast, covering months September through February is available on the district’s website at: https://go.usa.gov/xFEWx.

    ‘On the Level’ videos are available on the District’s website and YouTube page at:
    https://go.usa.gov/xFEWx and https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqtbMFyAaYYNkKS2wxdyBsDYSBQXP3HLq.

    -30-

    Editor’s Note: The top five Hydraulics and Hydrology related questions asked by the media are recorded for use as part of the On the Level videos. The b-roll questions and high-quality video of On the Level are available on the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, or DVIDS. To access DVIDS, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USACE-Detroit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 11:18
    Story ID: 405078
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers video explains monthly water level bulletin, by Emily Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Sept. 2021, Question 1
    Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Sept. 2021, Question 2
    Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Sept. 2021, Question 4
    Great Lakes water levels B-Roll: Sept. 2021, Question 5

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    water levels
    Detroit District
    On the Level

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT