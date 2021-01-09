The Exchange's yearly wrapping of the ANG Truck Wrap, in advance of the Army/Navy Games.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 12:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|813530
|VIRIN:
|091321-D-DO482-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108566044
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Navy Game Exchange Truck Wrap - 2, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT