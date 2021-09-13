On the Level: Episode 2

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this episode Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz talks through interpreting the Detroit District’s most popular product, the Great Lakes water levels monthly bulletin.

‘On the Level’ will provide monthly information and updates about the Great Lakes’ water levels and forecasts from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Hydraulics and Hydrology experts.