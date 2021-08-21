Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Willaims Interview Panel with NCANG

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Clark 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard participates in a panel discussion with representatives from the North Carolina Air National Guard Junior Enlisted Council, Senior Enlisted Council, Chief Master Sergeants Council, and Chapter 7 organization, during a visit to the North Carolina Air National Guard Regional Training Site, New London, North Carolina, Aug 22, 2021. During his visit, Williams had an opportunity to visit and provide career advice to enlisted Airmen, promoted upcoming Guard leadership initiatives, and spoke to the future of the Air National Guard.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.13.2021 12:13
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 

    145th Airlift Wing
    Chief Master Sgt. Williams
    CCMSgt Airforce

