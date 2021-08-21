Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Willaims Interview Panel with NCANG

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard participates in a panel discussion with representatives from the North Carolina Air National Guard Junior Enlisted Council, Senior Enlisted Council, Chief Master Sergeants Council, and Chapter 7 organization, during a visit to the North Carolina Air National Guard Regional Training Site, New London, North Carolina, Aug 22, 2021. During his visit, Williams had an opportunity to visit and provide career advice to enlisted Airmen, promoted upcoming Guard leadership initiatives, and spoke to the future of the Air National Guard.