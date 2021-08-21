Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Willaims Interview Panel with NCANG

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Maurice L. Williams, command chief, Air National Guard participates in a panel discussion with representatives from the North Carolina Air National Guard Junior Enlisted Council, Senior Enlisted Council, Chief Master Sergeants Council, and Chapter 7 organization, during a visit to the North Carolina Air National Guard Regional Training Site, New London, North Carolina, Aug 22, 2021. During his visit, Williams had an opportunity to visit and provide career advice to enlisted Airmen, promoted upcoming Guard leadership initiatives, and spoke to the future of the Air National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2021 12:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813521
|VIRIN:
|210821-Z-BQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108565972
|Length:
|00:10:08
|Location:
|CHARLOTTE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
