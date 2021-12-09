Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missile Defense Test Completed

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Video by Michael Stonecypher 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Ground-based Interceptor missile, an element of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was launched from North Vandenberg today at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time by Space Launch Delta 30 officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.

    Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.

    “Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile Defense Agency,” said Long. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.”

    For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg VSFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

    For queries regarding the Ground-based missile mission, contact Missile Defense Agency Public Affairs at Heather.Cavaliere@mda.mil or (256) 503-7802.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 16:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 813452
    VIRIN: 210912-F-BV332-834
    Filename: DOD_108564847
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Defense Test Completed, by Michael Stonecypher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    United States Space Force
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30
    Space Launch Delta 30

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT