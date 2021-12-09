Missile Defense Test Completed

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Ground-based Interceptor missile, an element of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense system, was launched from North Vandenberg today at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time by Space Launch Delta 30 officials, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Northern Command.



Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.



“Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile Defense Agency,” said Long. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.”



For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg VSFB range operations, contact Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or 30sw.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.



For queries regarding the Ground-based missile mission, contact Missile Defense Agency Public Affairs at Heather.Cavaliere@mda.mil or (256) 503-7802.