Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 3 as vessel sinks off Long Branch, New Jersey

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard members rescue three people after their vessel began taking on water three miles east of Long Branch, Sept. 12, 2021. No injuries or medical concerns were reported. All persons rescued were wearing lifejackets. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.12.2021 15:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813445
    VIRIN: 210912-G-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108564746
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: LONG BRANCH, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 as vessel sinks off Long Branch, New Jersey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard rescues 3 as vessel sinks off Long Branch, New Jersey

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Air Station Atlantic City
    helo
    Manasquan Inlet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT