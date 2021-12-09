Coast Guard members rescue three people after their vessel began taking on water three miles east of Long Branch, Sept. 12, 2021. No injuries or medical concerns were reported. All persons rescued were wearing lifejackets. U.S. Coast Guard video.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2021 15:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813445
|VIRIN:
|210912-G-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108564746
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|LONG BRANCH, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 as vessel sinks off Long Branch, New Jersey, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard rescues 3 as vessel sinks off Long Branch, New Jersey
LEAVE A COMMENT