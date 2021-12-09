LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Coast Guard members rescued three people after their vessel began taking on water three miles east of Long Branch, Sunday.



Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received the initial notification from the Monmouth County 911 dispatcher at 9:14 A.M. that three people aboard a sinking vessel were in need of assistance.



A 47-foot Motor Lifeboat from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet was dispatched to the scene along with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City which was diverted from training.



A rescue swimmer was lowered from the helicopter and helped all three people climb aboard the Motor Lifeboat. They were transported to Shark River Marina.



No injuries or medical concerns were reported. All persons rescued were wearing lifejackets.



-USCG-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2021 Date Posted: 09.12.2021 15:47 Story ID: 405037 Location: LONG BRANCH, NJ, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 3 as vessel sinks off Long Branch, New Jersey, by PO1 Stephen Lehmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.