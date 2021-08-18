Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    APOBS BROLL

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Cpl. Noah Ralphs 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, fire an anti-personnel obstacle breaching system (APOBS) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. The APOBS is an explosive line charge system that is manually emplaced and fired to clear a footpath for troops in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 17:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813385
    VIRIN: 210818-M-AJ027-1001
    Filename: DOD_108563806
    Length: 00:06:15
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    TAGS

    Explosives
    training
    APOBS
    2d CEB
    MCLC
    2d MARDIV

