APOBS BROLL

U.S. Marines with 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 2d Marine Division, fire an anti-personnel obstacle breaching system (APOBS) on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 18, 2021. The APOBS is an explosive line charge system that is manually emplaced and fired to clear a footpath for troops in combat. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah J. Ralphs)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 17:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813385
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-AJ027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563806
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
