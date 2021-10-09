Utah National commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9-11

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813344" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. We honor and remember the nearly 3000 innocent people killed during the terrorist attacks and their survivors; the first responders and citizens who selflessly put themselves in harm's way to save lives; and those who served and sacrificed in defense of our nation during the Global War on Terror.



In the video, Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted advisor, Utah National Guard, commemorate the anniversary and discuss the sacrifices, challenges and effects of the nearly two decades of continuous combat operations on the Utah National Guard, its service members, their families and the community.(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Classs John Etheridge)