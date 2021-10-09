Utah National commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9-11

Today marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. We honor and remember the nearly 3000 innocent people killed during the terrorist attacks and their survivors; the first responders and citizens who selflessly put themselves in harm's way to save lives; and those who served and sacrificed in defense of our nation during the Global War on Terror.
In the video, Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted advisor, Utah National Guard, commemorate the anniversary and discuss the sacrifices, challenges and effects of the nearly two decades of continuous combat operations on the Utah National Guard, its service members, their families and the community.(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Classs John Etheridge)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 11:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813344
|VIRIN:
|210910-A-BQ261-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563209
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|DRAPER, UT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT