    Utah National commemorates the 20th Anniversary of 9-11

    DRAPER, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Today marks the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. We honor and remember the nearly 3000 innocent people killed during the terrorist attacks and their survivors; the first responders and citizens who selflessly put themselves in harm's way to save lives; and those who served and sacrificed in defense of our nation during the Global War on Terror.

    In the video, Maj. Gen. Michael Turley, adjutant general, Utah National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Spencer Nielsen, senior enlisted advisor, Utah National Guard, commemorate the anniversary and discuss the sacrifices, challenges and effects of the nearly two decades of continuous combat operations on the Utah National Guard, its service members, their families and the community.(U.S. Army video edited by Sgt. 1st Classs John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 11:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813344
    VIRIN: 210910-A-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_108563209
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: DRAPER, UT, US 

    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    WeRemember911

