Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Remember

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2021

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 187th Fighter Wing Fighter Wing held a ruck March on the 20-year memorial of the September 11th terror attacks on U.S. soil. Col. Doug DeMaio addressed the Red Tails at Dannelly Field at the conclusion of the three mile event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 14:27
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813339
    VIRIN: 210911-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_108563191
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    memorial
    ruck march
    9/11
    September 11th
    Alabama Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT