We Remember

The 187th Fighter Wing Fighter Wing held a ruck March on the 20-year memorial of the September 11th terror attacks on U.S. soil. Col. Doug DeMaio addressed the Red Tails at Dannelly Field at the conclusion of the three mile event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)