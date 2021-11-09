We Remember

The 187th Fighter Wing Fighter Wing held a ruck March on the 20-year memorial of the September 11th terror attacks on U.S. soil. Col. Doug DeMaio addressed the Red Tails at Dannelly Field at the conclusion of the three mile event. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 14:27
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|813339
|VIRIN:
|210911-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108563191
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT