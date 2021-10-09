Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d Recon Distance and Movers Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Force Recon Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion conduct a known/unknown distance and mover target range at Sniper Range 9 near Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021. The range evaluated designated snipers within Force Recon Co. on the fundamentals of long-range marksmanship and their overall efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.11.2021 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 813290
    VIRIN: 210910-M-HU496-1777
    Filename: DOD_108562394
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, CA, US

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d Recon Distance and Movers Range, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sniper
    USMC
    Camp Lejeune
    2d Marine Division
    Force Recon
    2d Recon

