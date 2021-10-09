U.S. Marines with Force Recon Company, 2d Reconnaissance Battalion conduct a known/unknown distance and mover target range at Sniper Range 9 near Camp Lejeune, N.C., Sept. 10, 2021. The range evaluated designated snipers within Force Recon Co. on the fundamentals of long-range marksmanship and their overall efficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2021 10:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|813290
|VIRIN:
|210910-M-HU496-1777
|Filename:
|DOD_108562394
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 2d Recon Distance and Movers Range, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
