Video capturing the 9/11 20th Anniversary ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2021. The 355th Wing remembers the victims, first responders and service members at the Pentagon, in New York City and around the country that risked their lives on that day.