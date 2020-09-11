Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Ross 

    355th Wing

    Video capturing the 9/11 20th Anniversary ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2021. The 355th Wing remembers the victims, first responders and service members at the Pentagon, in New York City and around the country that risked their lives on that day.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 21:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813281
    VIRIN: 210910-F-SW533-1001
    Filename: DOD_108562375
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony, by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    DM
    DMAFB
    355th Wing
    355 WG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT