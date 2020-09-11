Video capturing the 9/11 20th Anniversary ceremony at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Sept. 10, 2021. The 355th Wing remembers the victims, first responders and service members at the Pentagon, in New York City and around the country that risked their lives on that day.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 21:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|813281
|VIRIN:
|210910-F-SW533-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108562375
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 9/11 20th Anniversary Ceremony, by SrA Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT