Fort Wainwright celebrates the opening of 32 new homes

Fort Wainwright’s Bear Paw neighborhood celebrated the opening of its 32 new homes with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Aug. 25. North Haven Communities’ Project Director, Ron Johnson provided the first residents with the keys to their new home. Johnson said, 16 families had moved in to the new housing during the first week, and the goal was to have the remaining 16 families moved in by Friday, Sept. 3.
