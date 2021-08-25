Fort Wainwright celebrates the opening of 32 new homes

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Wainwright’s Bear Paw neighborhood celebrated the opening of its 32 new homes with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Aug. 25. North Haven Communities’ Project Director, Ron Johnson provided the first residents with the keys to their new home. Johnson said, 16 families had moved in to the new housing during the first week, and the goal was to have the remaining 16 families moved in by Friday, Sept. 3.