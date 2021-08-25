Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Wainwright celebrates the opening of 32 new homes

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright’s Bear Paw neighborhood celebrated the opening of its 32 new homes with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Aug. 25. North Haven Communities’ Project Director, Ron Johnson provided the first residents with the keys to their new home. Johnson said, 16 families had moved in to the new housing during the first week, and the goal was to have the remaining 16 families moved in by Friday, Sept. 3.

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813190
    VIRIN: 210902-A-XA877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108561416
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort Wainwright celebrates the opening of 32 new homes, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Fort Wainwright
    new homes
    Bear Paw neighborhood
    North Haven Communities LLC

