Army Emergency Relief Director LTG (R) Ray Mason addresses some of the specific difficulties Alaskan Soldiers and their Families experience while living here in the Last Frontier. In this short video Mason provides various types of financial support available to help when emergencies arise in Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 13:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Location:
|FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US
This work, Army Emergency Relief and living in Alaska, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
