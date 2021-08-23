Army Emergency Relief and living in Alaska

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Emergency Relief Director LTG (R) Ray Mason addresses some of the specific difficulties Alaskan Soldiers and their Families experience while living here in the Last Frontier. In this short video Mason provides various types of financial support available to help when emergencies arise in Alaska.