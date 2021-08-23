Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Emergency Relief and living in Alaska

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Army Emergency Relief Director LTG (R) Ray Mason addresses some of the specific difficulties Alaskan Soldiers and their Families experience while living here in the Last Frontier. In this short video Mason provides various types of financial support available to help when emergencies arise in Alaska.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 13:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 813186
    VIRIN: 210903-A-XA877-1002
    Filename: DOD_108561392
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Army Emergency Relief and living in Alaska, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AER
    @AERHQ
    Army Emergency Relief Director LTG (R) Ray Mason

