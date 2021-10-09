Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Remembers 9/11 during OAR

    SPAIN

    09.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    (Sept. 10, 2021) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. David Baird reflects on the events of 9/11 during a ceremony at the base chapel. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinezmartinez)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 10:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813117
    VIRIN: 210910-N-AM903-1003
    Filename: DOD_108560836
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ES

