NAVSTA Rota Remembers 9/11 during OAR

(Sept. 10, 2021) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Commanding Officer Capt. David Baird reflects on the events of 9/11 during a ceremony at the base chapel. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinezmartinez)