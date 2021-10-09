Mr. Bruce Hidaka-Gordon Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mr. Bruce Hidaka-Gordon, the director for the Marine Air Ground Task Force Informational Technology Support Center, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. Hidaka-Gordon was a Marine stationed in Okinawa when the attacks occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)