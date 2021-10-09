Mr. Bruce Hidaka-Gordon Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

Mr. Bruce Hidaka-Gordon, the director for the Marine Air Ground Task Force Informational Technology Support Center, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021. Hidaka-Gordon was a Marine stationed in Okinawa when the attacks occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813077
|VIRIN:
|210806-M-VV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560330
|Length:
|00:18:05
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
